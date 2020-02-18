New Rochelle being modernized - The Rockwell to be unveiled this summer

Matt O'Shaughnessy

Citizens of diverse New Rochelle are aware of much downtown development, at a rapid pace as the area undergoes a well-planned real estate renovation. With eminent developers committed to New Rochelle, the city will see many new, upscale buildings go up this year, while several have already broken ground and risen. The Rockwell is slated for completion this summer, and boasts 135,000 s/f of residential living space and 22,000 s/f of retail space. New Rochelle-based Young Companies, begun in 1989, specialize in “creating projects that have a rehabilitative and revitalizing influence on the communities where they work, most notably in their hometown.”

It's an exciting time in New Rochelle's real estate climate and The Rockwell is certain to impress. The $60 million, 5-story building will feature 114 apartments. The building, named in homage to legendary painter Norman Rockwell, who lived and worked in New Rochelle in the early 20th century, will include lobbies, a community lounge, fitness center and rooftop terrace. Apartments will include studios at 538 s/f, one bedrooms beginning at 628 s/f, two bedrooms beginning at 1,076 s/f and three bedrooms at 1,260 s/f. The Rockwell was designed by The Sullivan Architectural Group of Connecticut. The Young Companies cite The Rockwell's interior features as High-end appliances, modern furnishings, custom kitchen and bath, 9 foot ceilings throughout, and in-unit washer and dryer. They describe The Rockwell as part urban, part suburban, and all luxury. As the countdown to the summer of 2020 ticks on, The Rockwell stands elegantly poised to take its place in the city's burgeoning real estate gentrification.

Matthew O’Shaughnessy is a contributing author, New Rochelle, N.Y.