At 11 Burling Lane, in the center of the city is where you will find one of ELD Properties' latest developments. Billed as "artist live-work space", NEWRO Studios is a six-story, 73-unit building that broke ground in 2018. It features 3,000 s/f of artist workspace in the basement, an art gallery lobby, and a rooftop music performance space. The unique site also features a fitness center, mail-room, attached garage and two lobby lounges. According to its owner/developer, NEWRO Studios, "embraces the arts to add value to the community and neighborhood." And one tenant adds, "Simply phenomenal, they thought of every little thing that makes their tenants feel at home in a luxurious yet artistic environment." Studios feature nine-foot ceilings, white, grey and blue color schemes, and USB ports.

Anthony Hammel of ELD Properties said, "The artist's in New Rochelle were leaving, priced out of the market. I wanted to build an entire building of studios and keep the price point low. I wanted the building to feel like it was pulled right out of Chelsea, NYC. The entire development features forty- five pieces of original artwork by local New Rochelle artist, Emmett Harrell. It's almost as if we've curated a building with artists who are going to enhance the community," Mr. Hammel concludes.

NEWRO Studios also highlights spacious floorplans, over-sized bathrooms with stone counters, LED and anti-fog mirrors, medicine cabinet, in-unit washer/dryers, and opulent finishes. And, this modern, artistic luxury is within a 27-minute train ride into Manhattan. The developer describes NEWRO Studios as, "Brand new luxury rentals with finer finishes and friendlier prices." Studios rent from $1,975 to $2,350 and range from 519 s/f to 690 s/f. The future is here! NEWRO Studios proves that "artist live-work-space" apartments is the answer to finding an affordable, luxurious, and artistic environment.

Matthew O’Shaughnessy is a contributing author, New Rochelle, N.Y.