New Rochelle embraces downtown development again; Cappelli raises The Standard

The real estate guru who is rightfully credited for New Rochelle's initial downtown development achievements several years ago is back and primed for his much-touted return. Louis Cappelli, who elegantly re-shaped our city's skyline when he built the towering Trump Plaza, New Roc City and The Lofts At New Roc, has raised the real estate standard yet again (pun intended). This, the anticipated second phase of Mr. Cappelli's endeavors in our Queen City On The Sound, comes in the form of his fourteen story The Standard building which has substantial history behind it. The site it sits on was once the home of the fabled Standard Star local newspaper. The exterior of the building has retained architectural elements of the existing facade as an acclamation to The Standard Star and its influence on the city. Now, the 87,000 s/f The Standard apartment building which has flung its doors open and is ready for leasing, boasts one hundred and eleven beautiful, modern studio, one and two bedroom residences, all within a quick walk to Metro North Train, shopping, restaurants and downtown nightlife. The actual apartments vary between 440 to 775 s/f in size. Also featured is a contemporary, state-of-the-art gym with yoga room, rooftop deck with outdoor kitchen and cooking area, bicycle storage and covered parking, plus 4,000 s/f of prime retail space. The Cappelli Organization positions The Standard as Micro Lux Living. Mr. Cappelli's latest real estate efforts look very promising and well thought out as The Standard is sure to attract discerning millennials, and savvy inhabitants who desire to live in our ever growing city which is so close to gotham, Manhattan. More thumbs up and kudos to the entire Cappelli Organization on another real estate victory in our home of New Rochelle.

Matthew O’Shaughnessy is a contributing author, New Rochelle, N.Y.