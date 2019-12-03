Megalith Capital Management holds ribbon cutting for The Printhouse; Magnusson Architecture and Planning is architect

New Rochelle, NY Magnusson Architecture and Planning (MAP) joined developer Megalith Capital Management, mayor Noam Bramson and others at the ribbon cutting for The Printhouse, a 71-unit, mixed-use development located at 165 Huguenot St.

Designed by MAP with interiors by Gil Even-Tsur Architecture Workshop, the building also features 3,000 s/f of ground-floor retail, a rooftop terrace, resident lounge, a fitness center and covered surface parking.

Mayor Bramson noted that they were in the midst of the most ambitious economic development plan in the city’s history. “This project is at the heart of that vision, that it is an example of the values and goals of the plan which include preserving socio-economic diversity and high quality design.”

According to Philip Watkins, principal of Megalith Capital, developer of The Printhouse, “We are extremely excited for the official opening of The Printhouse. We launched our leasing efforts earlier this summer and have received great feedback from current and prospective tenants. As one of the first new buildings to come to market, we have seen a strong demand for our product, and we are already over 20% leased.”

This 68,300 s/ mixed-use development replaces an old printing warehouse and retail space along Huguenot St. The project has 71 units: A mix of studio, one- and two-bedrooms. The ground floor will have 2,400 s/f of retail/commercial space, flexible for shared-work spaces, a coffee shop, or other alternatives. Resident amenities will include building-wide wifi access, in-unit USB jacks, keyless entry through a cell phone app, a fitness center, game room and lounge with an area for social events, on grade parking, a mail room with digital notification screens, and refrigerated storage for meal deliveries.